Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3352323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Chopper 11 HD flew over a fatal shooting on Dansey Drive in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.

Raleigh Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4600 block of Dansey Drive on Monday afternoon.It happened about 4 p.m. Officers arrived to find Jacinto Espinal, 23, with a gunshot wound to his chest.He was taken to WakeMed, but died from his injuries.The shooting remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.