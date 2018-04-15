Raleigh man dies in stabbing

Raleigh Police are investigating the death of a 32 year old man found with a stab wound in his chest.Police say they found Adedayo Oke Odifa with a stab wound to his chest on the 4800 block of River Stream Way Saturday night around 10 p.m.Odifa was transported to Wake Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. A follow-up investigation is underway and no additional details are available.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.