Raleigh man dies in stabbing

Raleigh Police are investigating the death of a 32 year old man found with a stab wound in his chest.

Police say they found Adedayo Oke Odifa with a stab wound to his chest on the 4800 block of River Stream Way Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Odifa was transported to Wake Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. A follow-up investigation is underway and no additional details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Severe storms looking more likely this evening
Wheelmobile is in Durham today!
Starbucks CEO apologizes after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Tree falls on wagon carrying 50 people at NC zoo park
Fayetteville man missing in Bladen County state park found dead
Show More
PHOTOS: Wheelmobile visits Raleigh, Durham
Fourth suspect arrested in Sanford car wash murder
Man dies after being found shot in road in Lumberton
Lego convention comes to Raleigh this weekend
Pedestrian killed in crash on Durham Freeway
More News