Raleigh man injured in Tarboro Street shooting has died

Raleigh police say a man found shot in the 200 block of Tarboro Street Tuesday has died.It happened around 7 p.m.James Dermont Rowland, 48, was taken to WakeMed. He passed away Thursday.Police have not said if they have any suspects.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.------------------------------------