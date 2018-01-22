A Raleigh man is dead after his moped was hit on Capital Boulevard.Police said the incident happened around 10:30 Sunday night on the Capital Hills Connector near Capital Hills Drive.Officers said the moped was driving on Capital Boulevard when Allen Tharrington, 48, failed to reduce his speed, hitting the moped.The moped driver, 41-year-old William Jenkins, was pronounced dead on scene.Tharrington was charged misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.Police said drug and alcohol did not contribute to the crash.An investigation is ongoing.