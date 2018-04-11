Three Raleigh police officers and a wanted man were injured after a fight broke out during a traffic stop Tuesday night.Around 11:45 p.m., four officers stopped a man in the 4200 block of Capital Boulevard.Upon checking his license and registration, officers learned the suspect, 46-year-old Woodie Herring, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for felony possession of a firearm.When officers tried to detain Herring, he attempted to pull out a black revolver handgun, police said.A fight ensued, injuring Herring and three officers; all sustained minor injuries.Authorities said Herring has been out of prison for less than 18 months after serving more than 20 years for several crimes including second-degree murder.In November, he was arrested by Raleigh police for possession of a firearm by a felon.Herring was taken into custody and will be charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and four felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.