A man is in the hospital following a hit-and-run Monday night.According to Raleigh police, the man was walking down the street when he was struck by a car.The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Ray Road.Officers said the car slowed down, hit the man, and then drove off.The victim was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Police have not released any information about the suspect or their vehicle.