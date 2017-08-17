Raleigh Police are not calling you

If you get a call from someone claiming to be a Raleigh police officer threatening arrest, it's a scam. RPD says typically the criminals involved in the schemes threaten arrest and try to convince potential victims to make "payments" using prepaid debit cards.A representative says recent reports indicate that scammers have often done research and come across as being familiar with some personal information about those whom they are calling in an attempt to be more convincing. To make it even more believable, scammers often use caller ID spoofing to make it appear they are calling from an official number like the Raleigh Police Department. A representative with RPD says they will never call anyone to demand payment to avoid arrest, and it is not involved in collection interactions with taxpayers.The best advice is if you get one of these calls is to simply hang up.