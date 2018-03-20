Raleigh Police arrest 2 wanted for Virginia car-fire murder

Two men linked to a murder in Virginia have been arrested in North Carolina.Court documents show Raleigh Police arrested Erick Contreras-Navarr and Dennis Espinal-Alvares in Wilson next to the Maplewood Cemetery.Police said they're both wanted for murder in Prince William County in Virginia just outside Washington, DC, after a body was found in a burning car four days ago.Contreras-Navarr, 23, of Wilson, and Espinal-Alvares, 19, of Raleigh, were both arrested in the 600 block of Whitehead Avenue in Wilson.Prince William County Police discovered the body inside a burning vehicle on March 16 in Woodbridge. Examination of the victim's body later suggested the case was a homicide.The victim's identity is not yet known. Police said because the body was so badly burned, DNA analysis will be used to determine the identity.