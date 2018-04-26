Raleigh police arrest man accused of tasing employee, robbing store

Daquan Williams (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The man accused of assaulting a woman with a taser at Raleigh business before robbing it has been arrested.

Police said 23-year-old Daquan Williams was arrested and charged with common law robbery.

The incident happened on April 24 at approximately 11:50 a.m.

Reports suggest Williams entered the AIB Business Center located at 2416 Crabtree Boulevard.

Police said he sat at a video gaming station before approaching an employee.

Raleigh police seek public's help identifying, locating man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying and locating the suspect seen in the surveillance photo.


When the employee came out of the office, police said Williams assaulted her with a taser and robbed the store before fleeing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tasercrimerobberyNCRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Ex-reality TV star says Wake County teacher's assistant injured her son
'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps child away
Man shot in Wendell home; suspects on loose
Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love
VA nominee Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration
2 seriously injured during head-on crash in Raleigh
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
Show More
Police: Fayetteville gas station clerk shoots would-be robber
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Fayetteville home
One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident
Pastor who lost wife in fatal attack, burned home testifies in court
Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral
More News