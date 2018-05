Raleigh police are asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Hplan Rmah.She is about 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 99 pounds.She was last seen on Rannock Court wearing a pink Adidas jacket, black pants and gray shoes.Raleigh police say they are concerned for her welfare.Anyone who believes they have seen Hplan Rmah or who has other information that might help locate her is asked to call 911 immediately.