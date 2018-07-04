Breaking: @raleighpolice on the scene of a death investigation near Brier Creek Country Club @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/5FrJoHtXp5 — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) July 4, 2018

Chopper 11 HD over the scene as police respond to a home near Brier Creek.

Raleigh Police responded around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday to a home at the Brier Creek Country Club.At least a dozen Raleigh police cars responded to a reported shooting call at the Brier Creek residence.Raleigh Police told an ABC11 crew at the scene that this is a death investigation but did not provide any other details.It happened at a home in the 9400 block of Misty Creek Lane at the intersection of Dellcian Court.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene, where numerous RPD vehicles and an ambulance were present.This is a developing story.Check back soon for updates.