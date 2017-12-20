Raleigh Police ID woman in Rock Quarry Road homicide

Raleigh Police are conducting an investigation into a woman's death Wednesday at Rock Quarry Road and Creech Road.Police identified the victim as Carolyn Hall Jeffries. She would have turned 69 on Saturday.Police said officers responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road and found the woman's body.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.