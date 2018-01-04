  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Raleigh Police investigate after man shot in leg

(Dearon Smith)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Thursday.

It happened in the 800 block of Bunche Drive.

Officers responded at 3:12 p.m. to the shooting call and found Aaron Bullock, 27, with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

Bullock was taken to Wake Med with what is described as a non-life threatening injury.

Police told ABC11 that the victim knows the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
