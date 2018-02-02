Raleigh Police investigate after man stabbed

Raleigh Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road.Officers arriving at the scene found a man with suffering from stab wounds.The victim was rushed to WakeMed. His condition is not known, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.