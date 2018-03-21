Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Creedmoor Road

Surveillance images of the BB&T bank robbery suspect. (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Wednesday morning.

It happened about 11 a.m. at the BB&T Bank at 4409 Creedmoor Road.

The suspect, who was seen in surveillance photos fled on foot after a teller complied with his demands, police said.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
