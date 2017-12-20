Raleigh Police investigate homicide in Rock Quarry Road area

Raleigh Police are conducting an investigation into a woman's death Wednesday at Rock Quarry Road and Creech Road.Police are investigating the death as a homicide.Police said officers responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road and found the woman's body.An ABC11 crew is headed to the scene.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.