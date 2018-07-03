Raleigh police investigate woman's reported kidnapping at Walmart

Jennifer Chatham (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a reported kidnapping of a 34-year-old woman at Walmart off New Bern Avenue.

Jennifer Chatham was walking with her boyfriend along New Bern Avenue when a man stopped his vehicle and asked if they needed a ride, Raleigh police added.

The driver took them to Walmart where the boyfriend got out of the car and went into the store.

Police said when he returned, the vehicle, the driver, and Chatham were not there.

The vehicle is described as a burgundy minivan with writing on the side windows and a ladder on top.

Anyone who may have seen Chatham since earlier this afternoon or has any other information is asked to call 911 immediately.
