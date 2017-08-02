RIGHT NOW-Still heavy presence by @raleighpolice at site of latest murder on Dacian Rd. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/LkxAMsKgBD — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 2, 2017

Raleigh police are investigating two murders in the capital city following two separate shootings that happened less than three hours apart.The first shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city.An unidentified man was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.Hours later just before 1:30 a.m., police said someone started shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims.All three were taken to WakeMed, where one was pronounced dead. The conditions of the other two victims have not been released.That incident also remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist in the investigations is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.