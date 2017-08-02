Raleigh police investigating two fatal shootings less than 3 hours apart

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police investigating 2 murders in less than 3 hours

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating two murders in the capital city following two separate shootings that happened less than three hours apart.

The first shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city.

An unidentified man was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.



Hours later just before 1:30 a.m., police said someone started shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.

When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims.

All three were taken to WakeMed, where one was pronounced dead. The conditions of the other two victims have not been released.

That incident also remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigations is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gun violenceshootingraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Defiant dirt bikers illegally cruise Triangle streets
NC meat producer recalls 4,900 pounds of ground beef
Humidity creeping back up!
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
Roanoke Rapids police respond to serious stabbing
Family demands answers after child dies in foster care
Show More
Cary mom desperate to find her son in custody in Japan
Raleigh woman held in Honduras allowed trip to hospital
Senate confirms Wray as FBI director, replacing Comey.
Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom
"We're the smart drunk uncle:" Local web show trending
More News
Top Video
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
Defiant dirt bikers illegally cruise Triangle streets
Fayetteville comes together on National Night Out
More Video