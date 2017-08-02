Raleigh police are investigating two murders in the capital city following two separate shootings.The first shooting happened Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city.Hours later just before 1:30 a.m., police said someone started shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.When Raleigh police arrived, officers found three gunshot victims.One of the victims was pronounced dead at WakeMed Hospitals.If you have any information on either shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.