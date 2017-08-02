Raleigh police investigating two separate deadly shootings

(Dearon Smith)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating two murders in the capital city following two separate shootings.

The first shooting happened Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city.

Hours later just before 1:30 a.m., police said someone started shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.

When Raleigh police arrived, officers found three gunshot victims.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at WakeMed Hospitals.

If you have any information on either shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.
Senate confirms Wray as FBI director, replacing Comey.
Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom
"We're the smart drunk uncle:" Local web show trending
Outer Banks power restoration timetable now at 4 to 6 days
Highway 55 in Apex reopens after gas leak
