Raleigh police investigating several peeping tom cases near NC State

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating several peeping tom cases scattered near the NC State campus.

There have been four incidents since February.

The latest one was on Wednesday. A woman spotted someone staring at her in the Mission Valley Apartment building.

On Feb. 5, police said a victim noticed a man using a flashlight to spy on her at an apartment on Crab Orchard Drive off Avent Ferry Road.

There were two cases reported on the 2800 block of Avent Ferry Road. One happened Feb. 18 and the other March 22.

Police do not have a suspect description.

Authorities don't know for certain whether there's just one suspect, but they said there is a common thread between all the cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
peeping tomraleigh policenc stateRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
52-year-old woman dead in Harnett County house fire
Warrant: Uncle left 2 kids unattended while he drank at Crabtree Valley Mall
Report: Cam Newton involved in collision with dump truck
Triangle could see light snow late Saturday
Peyton and Eli Manning visit Duke football head coach, train with team
Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured when SUVs collide in Cumberland Co.
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Show More
91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize
North Carolina man dies when lawnmower rolls on top of him
Dunkin' Donuts giving away free cold brew coffee samples
20,000 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire hazard
Report: 23 percent of North Carolina teachers are "chronically absent"
More News