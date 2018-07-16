Raleigh police looking for suspects in shooting that injured Food Lion worker

Raleigh police are looking to identify the suspects in a shooting that injured a Food Lion worker last week.

It happened last Monday around 8:23 p.m.

Police said the suspects approached a gray Jeep Compass in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Poole Road.

During the interaction, the Jeep took off at a high rate of speed.

The suspects shot at the vehicle, hitting other cars in the process.

A Food Lion employee was injured during the gunfire.

One suspect, who was wearing a white t-shirt, was then seen driving away in an older style work van, while the other two fled to a 2008 BMW 525 Sedan.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
