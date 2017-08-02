Raleigh Police make arrest in 1 of 2 homicides

Raleigh Police responded to two fatal shootings

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police have charged Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock, 18, with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting incident on Pebble Beach Drive.

Scurlock was taken to the Wake County Detention Center on Wednesday night.

The case remains under investigation.

A caravan of Raleigh investigators arrived in southeast Raleigh late Wednesday afternoon and immediately fanned out in the neighborhood.

Officers were seen knocking on doors and reviewing the crime scene, working to make an arrest in a homicide - while also investigating another murder.

Two people were killed in back-to-back shootings within three hours of each other.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raleigh police investigate 2 fatal shootings less than 3 hours apart

The first shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city.

21-year-old Taheem Ivory Lassiter died of his injuries.

While Scurlock is charged with his murder, police are still seeking a suspect in the later shooting.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police said someone started shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.

27-year-old Juan Reyes died of his injuries.

A relative told ABC11 that Reyes leaves behind a wife, 3-year-old son, and 6-month-old daughter.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected.
