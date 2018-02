Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at a PNC branch Tuesday morning,The robbery happened just before 10:30 a.m. at 4000 Capital Blvd., when a man entered the bank and told a teller to fill a large envelope with money.Once the money was in the envelope, he fled.Byron Terrell Edwards, 51, was arrested a short time later.Edwards is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.