RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh Police: Man charged with murder in woman's death at Knights Inn

Raleigh police are investigating after they say a woman died at Knights Inn.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have identified the woman who was found dead at Knights Inn on Sunday morning.

Nadia Natasha Brichikov


Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Nadia Natasha Brichikov, 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have obtained an arrest warrant charging Mark Brichikov for murder in connection with the death of Nadia.

Detectives believe Mark is driving a stolen 2002 blue Dodge Ram 2500 with a North Carolina registration of ZXB-1560.

Nadia Natasha Brichikov


Anyone who believes they may know Mark's current whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
