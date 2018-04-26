Raleigh police: Man used stun gun to assault employee before robbing store

The man accused of using a stun gun to assault a woman at a Raleigh business before robbing it has been arrested.Police said 23-year-old Daquan Williams was arrested and charged with common law robbery.The incident happened on April 24 at approximately 11:50 a.m.Reports suggest Williams entered the AIB Business Center located at 2416 Crabtree Boulevard.Police said he sat at a video gaming station before approaching an employee.When the employee came out of the office, police said Williams assaulted her with a stun gun and robbed the store before fleeing.