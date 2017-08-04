Raleigh Police name Dacian Road murder suspect

Diallo Dwyan Daniels (image courtesy Raleigh Police Department)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Diallo Dwyan Daniels, who it said should be considered armed and dangerous, in Tuesday's murder of Juan Romero Reyes.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police said someone started shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.

Reyes, 27, died of his injuries.

A relative told ABC11 that Reyes leaves behind a wife, 3-year-old son, and 6-month-old daughter.

Anyone who believes they may know Daniels' current whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
