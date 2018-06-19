Raleigh Police: Pedestrian killed on I-440

WAKE COUNTY, NC --
Raleigh police have confirmed that a pedestrian has been killed on I-440 Westbound near US-64 New Bern Avenue on Tuesday.



According to a Twitter post from Raleigh Police, the pedestrian was struck.


Police believe that another driver crossed into the road.

The incident happened around 9:31 p.m. and is expected to end at 10:55 p.m.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Teen dies after paramedics mistake him for being dead, cover him with sheet
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
Show More
Gov. Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border
I-Team: Pool safety rules, even when followed, won't guarantee safety
Staying cool amid dangerous heat wave
Worker assaulted by inmates at Central Prison hospitalized with serious injury
School changes Confederate name to honor Obama
More News