Raleigh Police: Pedestrian killed on I-440

Some kind of traffic jam here at the beltline and new bern ave after @raleighpolice are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident on 440 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/4vZtJswaGO — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 20, 2018

Traffic Alert: Pedestrian struck on I-440 at Brentwood Rd. exit. Expect delays on Beltline. Motorists advised to take alternate routes. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) June 20, 2018

Raleigh police have confirmed that a pedestrian has been killed on I-440 Westbound near US-64 New Bern Avenue on Tuesday.According to a Twitter post from Raleigh Police, the pedestrian was struck.Police believe that another driver crossed into the road.The incident happened around 9:31 p.m. and is expected to end at 10:55 p.m.Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.This is a developing story, check back for updates.