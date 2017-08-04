Live Broadcast
Raleigh police remember fallen officer
Raleigh police remember fallen officer
Friday, August 04, 2017 04:51PM
RALEIGH --
A wreath-laying service was held Friday to honor the memory of Raleigh Police Department Officer Denise Holden, who lost her life in the line of duty on August 4, 1995.
