Raleigh Police say body found Jan. 6 is that of missing woman

Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found Saturday afternoon.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police said Wednesday that a man is in custody, charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found January 6 in the 5100 block of Windmere Chase Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Wake County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed the remains are that of Jennifer Ann Arrington. 44, who was reported missing on August 14, 2017.

Andrew Eugene Meeks, 42, was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in custody, awaiting trial.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundinvestigationsmurderwoman killedRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh police investigate after body found
Top Stories
Woman stabbed to death at Durham park
Raleigh WWII vet, civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday
Senator Tillis on train that crashed into garbage truck
Man fatally shot outside Fayetteville home
4 tips for helping your parents age at home
Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel'
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
Man finds birth mother after 65 years through DNA test
Show More
CDC director resigns over financial conflicts
Fayetteville police: 17 catalytic converters stolen in 3 days
Deputies: Onslow County couple recorded sexual acts with children
Zebulon police officer injured after man rams into his patrol car
Trump warns of immigration peril, touts economy in SOTU
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
More Photos