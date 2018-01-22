Raleigh Police seek man in armed robbery of credit union

Surveillance image of the robbery suspect (Credit: Raleigh police)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a State Employees Credit Union branch Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the SECU location at 4262 Louisburg Road.

No one was injured.

According to surveillance footage, the man displayed a handgun.

Police originally reported two men were responsible for the crime; however, they said one of the accused was actually a witness.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
