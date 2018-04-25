Raleigh police seek public's help identifying, locating man accused of tasing employee, robbing store

(Credit: Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying and locating the suspect seen in the surveillance photo.

On April 24 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the suspect entered the AIB Business Center located at 2416 Crabtree Boulevard.

Police said the man sat at a video gaming station before approaching an employee. When the employee came out of the office, police said the man assaulted her with a taser and robbed the store before fleeing.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect or with other information that might assist the investigation of the crime is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
