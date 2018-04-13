Raleigh police: Woman who plowed through intersection is 'lucky to be alive'

Police say a female drive blew through the intersection of Globe Road and Aviation Parkway and crashed into the woods. (DeJuan Hoggard)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police said a woman blew through the intersection of Globe Road and Aviation Parkway and crashed into the woods.

The female driver sped off into the trees for 75 feet and managed to survive the crash.

It took work crews 2 hours to pull the car out of the woods.


The car involved was a Toyota Camry. The woman is in the hospital and her condition is still unknown.

