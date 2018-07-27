Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Roofing company under fraud investigation. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
When ABC11 stopped by Above and Beyond Roofing Claim Services in Raleigh during scheduled business hours, the door was locked and the shades were drawn. A crew called the company's phone number and the call went straight to voicemail.

Nobody could be found to comment on how the state is investigating the company for fraud allegations.

The Department of Insurance is reviewing several bank documents. Authorities have seized all company records, as well as those of company president Ricardo Romero.

An investigator told ABC11 the case is a high priority. Multiple people have filed written complaints and those complaints total more than $50,000.

Victims from Wake, Johnston, and Harnett counties have come forward. They say checks were cashed, but the company never came back to the homes to do the work.

According to a search warrant, company employees were getting a 10 percent commission simply for depositing a check.

Right now, there are seven complaints. An investigator, who says the investigation is ongoing, isn't sure whether there are more victims.

Above and Beyond Roofing has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Charges have not been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudbusinessrooftopraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News