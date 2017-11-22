Raleigh sports trainer accused of inappropriately touching underage client

Samuel Blue (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The owner of a sports performance gym in Raleigh is accused of inappropriately touching one of his underage clients.

Samuel Blue, of Raleigh, has been charged with sexual battery.

According to the arrest warrant, he put his hand inside a girl's pants and underwear.

One day after he was arrested, an ABC11 crew found him back on the job and inside his Vertimax gym training student-athletes.

Blue did speak with ABC11, and he denied the allegations. The 45-year-old says he has known the girl for years and was shocked by the charge.

Blue says he is looking forward to his January 10 court date when, he says, everything will all be cleared up.

The victim's parent told authorities the incident happened inside the gym Tuesday evening.
