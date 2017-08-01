Raleigh woman held in Honduras allowed trip to hospital

Amanda Laroque remains jailed in Honduras

Allowed trip to hospital Tuesday

Test results on contents of can safe are not back yet

ABC11 cut open our own safe can and this is what we found.

A Raleigh woman charged with cocaine trafficking in Honduras has been allowed a trip to the hospital to deal with medical issues.Amanda Laroque is now back in police custody, but has been moved to a room in a police station with her husband., Laroque's nightmare began over the weekend when she tried to board a plane to return to the United States after travelling to Honduras to look at property. She had a so-called "can safe" - a device designed to look like a soft drink can used to hide valuables - in her luggage.When authorities searched it, white particles fell out that they claimed was cocaine. Text results on the material are not back from testing yet. The family hopes the results will be available for a hearing on Friday.Laroque was taken by police to a hospital Tuesday. In a video statement sent to ABC11, she says she's okay."I just wanted everyone to know that I just went to the hospital and they gave me an IV. I was overcome by the heat. I'm doing fine. The police have been really good here. The ex-pats have given me so, so many supplies we are good for a couple days. They brought us coolers full of ice drinks, toilet paper and toothbrushes and dresses, chips, and fans and fruit. The locals and ex-pats have really been incredible and the local police have been real cooperative and we are doing okay," said Laroque.Laroque's mother said she is worried how this will turn out for her daughter."My worst fear is that the government is going to feel like this is an embarrassment and they're going to try to say that there really were drugs and charge her. I mean, I just don't know how, you know, in that case we can prove it wasn't, you know. There is no chain of custody and command like we have here. You know, if they feel like, you know, 'Hey, rather than this being a big embarrassment for our country, we will just say she was guilty," said Barbara Levy.The U.S. embassy in Honduras is following the case along with North Carolina lawmakers including Sen. Thom Tillis' office and Congressman David Price.