Raleigh woman in Honduran jail has encouraging update

ABC11 cut open our own safe can and this is what we found.

A Raleigh woman charged with cocaine trafficking in Honduras got some encouraging news Thursday, one day before she is to make a court appearance.In an update on Amanda LaRoque's Facebook page, her husband wrote that their attorney was present for the testing of the substance found in a "safe can" Amanda had with her, but that authorities would not tell him the results ahead of the court date.On an encouraging note, according to the post, "her lawyer said that he is sure that they know it is not cocaine; ... the problem is they don't know what it is."In the meantime, LaRoque remains in jail and awaits Friday's court appearance., LaRoque's nightmare began over the weekend when she tried to board a plane to return to the United States after traveling to Honduras to look at property. She had a so-called "can safe" - a device designed to look like a soft-drink can used to hide valuables - in her luggage.When authorities searched it, white particles fell out that they suspected was cocaine, hence the testing of the material.The U.S. embassy in Honduras has been following the case along with North Carolina lawmakers including Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman David Price.