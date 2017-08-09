Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras back on US soil

LaRoque flight delayed out of Houston! Now she's getting in after midnight https://t.co/EjKBj7qwXN #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/hosfCjmPah — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) August 9, 2017

Barbara Levy speaks with ABC11.

Amanda LaRoque is on her way to the Triangle after a week-and-a-half long fight to get home from Honduras.She spoke to ABC11 by phone from Houston while she waited for her connecting flight home."When we went in the air, I was ecstatic, and when the wheels went up and I could look down at Roatan, I knew there was no turning back at that point," LaRoque said. "It feels like a dream, like I'm just going to wake up and none of this really happened, it's so surreal."LaRoque was in Honduras on a house-hunting vacation but had been stuck there since July 30.She was arrested while trying to board a flight home. She was stopped when airport security became suspicious of a so-called "can safe." The device was a fake Arizona Iced Tea can that was actually a personal safe for hiding valuables.The safe had a white material in its lining that police suspected was cocaine and they detained LaRoque on drug charges while it was sent off for testing.After the test came back negative for cocaine, charges against LaRoque were dropped at a hearing on Friday. But she still couldn't leave because the local prosecutor went on vacation and filed an appeal of the dismissal.The prosecutor returned from vacation Wednesday and LaRoque was able to get her passport and get on a flight home.She said she has just been concentrating on the day-to-day at this point and hasn't even allowed herself to process anything that's happened.LaRoque said she is thankful for all the coverage on her story and said she believes that helped to get her home. She is also thankful for all the support she's received since this entire ordeal began. There has been an outpouring of support for her on social media.Back in Cary, her mother, Barbara Levy, said she is thrilled her daughter is returning home."I haven't slept more than three or four hours a night, if even that, and the phone doesn't stop ringing, I mean, I'm exhausted," Levy said. "Once they get home tonight, I think I will spend the entire day tomorrow sleeping; I'm turning off all the phones."Levy is planning a big welcome for her daughter at the airport and said she plans on giving her the biggest hug of her life.