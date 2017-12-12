Wind chills are expected to hang around in the teens Wednesday morning, but a Raleigh woman is warning drivers about leaving their cars unattended while they warm up before hitting the road.Kigwuana Forbes' 2013 black Honda Accord was stolen right out of her driveway on Brentwood Road Tuesday morning.She said she started the car and cranked up the heat while she ran back inside her house to grab her coat, but when she came back outside a few minutes later, her car was gone."You get comfortable," said Forbes. "You don't realize that people are just watching everything that you do every single day. You don't think that within those minutes, that quick, that someone would just come and jump in your car and take it and drive away."Forbes said Raleigh police have issued alerts for officers to be on the lookout for her stolen car.The police department recently issued tips from the National Crime Prevention Council, warning drivers to "never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you are away from it, even for 'just a minute.'"Forbes, who is now driving a rental car to commute to work, said the comfort of a warm car will never be worth losing it for good."I'll just get in the car and be cold and bundle up," she said.