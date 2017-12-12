  • Programming Alert: Wheel of Fortune to air on Digital 11.2 tonight

Raleigh woman's car stolen while warming it up in the morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Wind chills are expected to hang around in the teens Wednesday morning, but a Raleigh woman is warning drivers to resist the urge to warm up your car before hitting the road. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wind chills are expected to hang around in the teens Wednesday morning, but a Raleigh woman is warning drivers about leaving their cars unattended while they warm up before hitting the road.

Kigwuana Forbes' 2013 black Honda Accord was stolen right out of her driveway on Brentwood Road Tuesday morning.

She said she started the car and cranked up the heat while she ran back inside her house to grab her coat, but when she came back outside a few minutes later, her car was gone.

"You get comfortable," said Forbes. "You don't realize that people are just watching everything that you do every single day. You don't think that within those minutes, that quick, that someone would just come and jump in your car and take it and drive away."

Forbes said Raleigh police have issued alerts for officers to be on the lookout for her stolen car.

The police department recently issued tips from the National Crime Prevention Council, warning drivers to "never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you are away from it, even for 'just a minute.'"

Forbes, who is now driving a rental car to commute to work, said the comfort of a warm car will never be worth losing it for good.

"I'll just get in the car and be cold and bundle up," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carscar theftraleigh newsweatherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Wake Co. Register of Deeds indicted for embezzlement
BUNDLE UP! Below freezing wind chills tonight, Wednesday
Former Miss NC USA: 'Trump sexual misconduct claims are true'
US 421 in Harnett Co. closed after truck spills diesel
Homeowner? Insurance rate could increase 21.9 percent
Cumberland Co. Sheriff looking for suspected beer thief
WCPSS: Bus driver dropped several elementary students at wrong bus stop
Cary woman says she almost fell for new hostage scam
Show More
State Trooper involved in three-vehicle wreck
Roy Moore's wife: 'One of our attorneys is a Jew'
I-Team probes area cell phone security problems
Trump says accusations of sexual misconduct 'fabricated'
NC man jailed for impregnating teen attempts contact
More News
Top Video
Former Miss NC USA: 'Trump sexual misconduct claims are true'
I-Team probes area cell phone security problems
Raleigh businesses team up to collect coats for homeless
BUNDLE UP! Below freezing wind chills tonight, Wednesday
More Video