Raleigh women's prison correction officer assaulted by inmate

North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women (ABC11 Reporter Elaina Athans)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate Thursday morning, officials tell ABC11.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer's name and the name of the inmate involved have not been released.

Further details surrounding the incident have also not been released at this time.

NCCIW is located on Bragg Street in Raleigh.
