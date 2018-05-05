Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change

“If you’re going to acknowledge what we’re all feeling, the shock and grief, why won’t you do something about it?” —

Sixteen-year-old Woody Wisz was one of the youngest faces at Friday's candidates' forum.He came to ensure gun reform stays high atop the national agenda"We shouldn't be desensitized to violence happening in our schools and we shouldn't be ok with it," Wisz told the audience of adults and politicians.The Sanderson High School junior helped organize a school walkout in March, cheered on classmates who traveled to Washington for the March for Our Lives Rally, and listened closely as President Donald Trump addressed the NRA Friday afternoon, about the scourge of school shootings."Our entire nation was filled with shock and grief by the monstrous attack on a high school in Parkland, Florida," said President Trump.Wisz responded to the president with a question, "If you're going to acknowledge what we're all feeling, the shock and grief, why won't you do something about it."The president told the NRA he has done something about it.But back in March, he promised more; raising the age to 21 to buy a rifle, and expanding background checks.He's since taken a step back on some proposals -- putting extra emphasis now on school security."We want armed guards," the president said. "And mental health, mental health is a big one! We strongly believe in allowing highly-trained teachers to carry concealed weapons.The audience of NRA members in Dallas cheered Mr. Trump's declaration.Back in Raleigh, Wisz believed it missed the mark."Teachers are under so much stress as they are. I don't think that allowing teachers to carry a firearm in school is a productive or safe way to handle this problem," Wisz said. "If you intend to carry out violence against other people, there's not a lot that's going to stop you, except for legislation."Even though he's too young to vote, Wisz and his likeminded classmates at Sanderson insisted that they will continue to be consistent vocal advocates for change.They are organizing a town hall on May 29 at the school to talk about gun violence solutions.