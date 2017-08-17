Rally planned to support arrested protesters

Supporters of the four people accused of vandalizing the Confederate statue in Durham Monday are planning to rally Thursday morning, asking Sheriff Mike Andrews drop all charges.The group's demonstration starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Durham County Courthouse, according to an event post circulating on Facebook. Three protesters arrested Wednesday are scheduled to be in court Thursday after the rally."We're going to fight to tear down white supremacists, to challenge the racist beliefs, to challenge the Sheriff's," said Dante Strobino, who was arrested Wednesday along with Ngoc Loan Tran outside the courtroom where Takiyah Thompson was waiting for her first appearance. Peter Gilbert was also arrested that same day.Despite the group's call to drop charges, a Durham County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told ABC11 Wednesday that Sheriff Andrews made his position clear about seeking criminal charges."Again let me say, no one is getting away with this," Sheriff Andrews said Monday during a news conference.All four arrested face felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with vandalizing the Confederate statue in front of the old Durham County Courthouse Monday.They face two felony charges of participating in a riot causing more than $1,500 worth of property damage and inciting others to riot. They also face two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and property damage.The Durham branch of the Workers World Party organized Monday's rally in response to the Charlottesville car ramming attack. The group is asking all Confederate statues in the state be removed.Members of the group have told ABC11 that ripping down the statue, which they saw as a symbol of racism, was the best way to remove it."We refuse to back down," Tran said. "This is clearly intimidation. They want to isolate us. They want to instill fear but we are going to keep organizing until all of this gets torn down."A Durham County sheriff's spokesperson said investigators have executed search warrants as part of the search for suspects and that more arrests are expected.Before her arrest on Tuesday, Thompson admitted to ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez that she's the one seen in the now viral video, climbing the ladder to get to the Confederate statue outside the old Durham County Courthouse and attaching the rope to it, so fellow protesters could pull it down.Thompson is due back in court September 12th.