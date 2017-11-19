GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police are investigating an accident on I-40 E, near US-70 in Garner.
Authorities said that the accident happened at about 2:01 p.m. on Sunday.
The right lane on Ext 309 is closed while police clear the scene.
There is no word on injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
