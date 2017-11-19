Traffic Alert: Ramp closes after crash on I-40 E

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are investigating an accident on I-40 E, near US-70 in Garner.

Authorities said that the accident happened at about 2:01 p.m. on Sunday.

The right lane on Ext 309 is closed while police clear the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section.
We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there.
Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11
Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentcrashwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Two injured in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck
Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Police: Father failed to help infant found dead in car
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
Show More
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
Vigil for slain Durham pastor renews calls for justice
4 accused of stealing 10 firearms from Fayetteville home
Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
More Photos