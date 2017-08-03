Rapper The Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Midtown on the stabbing.

NEW YORK --
Rapper The Kidd Creole, formerly of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, is in custody for the murder of a homeless man in New York Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old, also known as Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody at his home in the Bronx on Wednesday.


Police say Glover got into a street dispute with a homeless man, a level 2 sex offender, on East 44th Street at Third Avenue, just steps from Grand Central. During the fight, the homeless man was stabbed.

It happened just steps from Abdul Farhad's pizza shop.

"Someone called the cops, someone called the ambulance, and I see a lot of blood come from here. Too much blood, this guy, like, you know," Farhad said.

The 55-year-old homeless man was found lying on the sidewalk, and at first, they thought he was drunk until they saw the stab wound.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Glover rose to some degree of prominence in the hip hop music world in the 80s, when as part Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Police say Glover currently works in the area as a security guard. He is now facing a charge of second degree murder.

Related Topics:
rappermurderstabbinghomelessu.s. & worldmusic
Load Comments
Top Stories
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
2nd arrest made in Raleigh shooting
YMCA in Durham to reopen today after hazmat leak
Power restored to the Outer Banks by the weekend?
Fayetteville man billed for dead mom's care
Sailor who left from North Carolina missing
Grandmother charged after toddler killed by dogs
Two staff members killed in school building collapse
Show More
Police respond to I-Team story on illegal motorcycles
Home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Raleigh Police make arrest in 1 of 2 homicides
Screenprinter writes new chapter after Hurricane Matthew
NC's Blue Cross cutting rate request on policies
More News
Top Video
YMCA in Durham to reopen today after hazmat leak
Meet the fist-bumping Raleigh toddler
Screenprinter writes new chapter after Hurricane Matthew
Cary woman with ALS won't stop competing, inspiring
More Video