4 Raleigh apartment rentals for less than $1,200/month

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,200 / month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
708 N Boylan Ave. (Five Points)
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 708 N Boylan Ave. It's listed for $1,150 / month for its 640-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane (Glenwood)
Here's a 670-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1731 Tupelo Hill Lane that's going for $1,127 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, a residents lounge and a business center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1225 Wake Forest Road (Mordecai)
Located at 1225 Wake Forest Road, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,100/ month.
In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
300 Horne St., #4 (Wade)
Also listed at $1,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 300 Horne St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
