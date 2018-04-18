  • LIVE VIDEO President Donald Trump holds joint news conference with Japan Prime Minister Shinzō Abe
4 Raleigh listings for less than $1,000/month

211 Ashe Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Raleigh are hovering around $1,195. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

---

657 Coleman St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 657 Coleman St. in South Central, which is going for $600 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heating and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

211 Ashe Ave.




Then there's this 260-square-foot apartment at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough, listed at $750 / month.

In the sunny apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. The building features assigned parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1215 Hillsborough St., #n




Listed at $850 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1215 Hillsborough St. in Hillsborough.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors and built-in shelves. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

901 Canenaugh Drive




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom dwelling, situated at 901 Canenaugh Drive in Six Forks, is listed at $925 / month for its 775-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a full kitchen with granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)
