5 affordable Raleigh listings with assigned parking, laundry & more

827 Daniels St. | Photos: Zumper

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Raleigh are hovering around $1,212. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

302 Park Ave., #3




Listed at $695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 302 Park Ave.

In the bright unit, expect in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, ceiling fans and generous closet space. Building amenities offered include assigned parking. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

3200 Hillsborough St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 3200 Hillsborough St., listed at $1,045 / month for its 636-square-feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

827 Daniels St., #c




Over at 827 Daniels St. in Hillsborough, there's this 566-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,075 / month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)

1225 Wake Forest Rd.




Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space is located at 1225 Wake Forest Rd. in Mordecai.

In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, large windows, built-in storage, granite countertops and wooden cabinets. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

300 Horne St., #4




To round things out, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 300 Horne St. in Wade. It's also being listed for $1,100 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets, closet space and plenty of natural light . Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
