ABC11 Movers Guide: Moving checklist

Utilities
Duke Energy is the main provider of electricity in the Triangle. You can get information on how to start services here. (https://www.duke-energy.com/home/start-stop-move)
The Triangle is also home to several electric cooperatives, including Wake EMC and Piedmont EMC.
Driver's license
If you just moved to North Carolina you have 30 days to register your car and you have 60 days to obtain a valid NC license. If you've moved from within the state you have 60 days to change your address on your license. More info from the DMV here.
Locate the nearest Wake County DMV here.
Register to vote
You can update your voter's registration at the DMV. More information here.
Also, a little information about North Carolina's voting laws. The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request from North Carolina to reinstate a controversial voter ID law. The decision means voters won't have to show one of several qualifying photo IDs when casting ballots.
Curious how your neighborhood voted in the last election? Click here.
What to do with all your junk?
Want to get rid of all that extra junk you've accumulated but don't want to head to the Wake County dump? Have boxes all over your new home? Wake County has 11 convenience centers that accept everything from cardboard, to clothing, to oyster shells.
Site 1: 10505 Old Stage Road, Raleigh
Site 2: 6025 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
Site 3: 266 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville
Site 4: 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh
Site 5: 8401 Battle Bridge Road, Raleigh
Site 6: 3913 Lillie Liles Road, Wake Forest
Site 7: 9024 Deponie Drive, Raleigh
Site 8: 2001 Durham Road/Hwy. 98, Wake Forest
Site 9: 3337 New Hill-Holleman Road, New Hill
Site 10: 5216 Knightdale-Eagle Rock Road, Knightdale
Site 11: 5051 Wendell Blvd./Business 64, Wendell
More info here.