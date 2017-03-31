MOVINGGUIDE

ABC11 Movers Guide: Raleigh, Wake County Schools

If you're used to summer break Wake County's year-round calendar might be confusing at first. Wake County elementary and middle schools operate year-round, with the academic year divided into four tracks. Class is in session for 9 weeks with a 3 week break in between. The days add up to the same as those in traditional schools but there is no summer break.

There are also year-round schools located in Durham and Orange counties. Several area charter schools also operate on a year-round calendar.

Look up Wake County school districts here.

Charter Schools

In North Carolina charter schools are a public school authorized by the State Board of Education and are operated by independent non-profit boards of directors. State and local tax dollars are the primary funding sources for the schools, which have open enrollment and cannot associate with any religion, religious group or charge tuition.

