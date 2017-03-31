ABC11 Movers Guide: Raleigh, Wake County Schools

There are also year-round schools located in Durham and Orange counties. Several area charter schools also operate on a year-round calendar.
Look up Wake County school districts here.
Charter Schools
In North Carolina charter schools are a public school authorized by the State Board of Education and are operated by independent non-profit boards of directors. State and local tax dollars are the primary funding sources for the schools, which have open enrollment and cannot associate with any religion, religious group or charge tuition.
READ MORE: Triangle celebrates "Read Across America Day"