ABC11 Movers Guide: Weather in Raleigh, the Triangle

Snow in North Carolina

The great thing about the weather in the Triangle is that you can enjoy all four seasons, so there's something for everyone!There are many mild, pleasant days in the spring and fall. Even a winter day can climb to 60 degrees or higher. But don't let our southern status fool you-there are cold snaps in the winter that can send temperatures into the single digits, and snow falls most winters.There's an occasional crippling winter storm with sleet and ice as well, but it usually melts in a few days. Our summers are hot and humid, and every once in a while a hurricane near our coast can cause wind and rain all the way into the Triangle. But most of the time the weather is calm and pleasant!Get the latest forecast