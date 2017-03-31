ABC11 Movers Guide: What Makes Raleigh, Durham great

In February of 2017, U.S. News and Report said "Raleigh-Durham" was the 7th best place to live in the country. According to the magazine: "Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and collegiate rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring nearly 80 new residents a day with strong job growth and a high quality of life."
Pro tip: You'll hear "Raleigh-Durham" a lot but locals are fiercely loyal to their respective corners of the Triangle and like to point out that "Raleigh-Durham" does not exist. There is the city of Raleigh and there is the city of Durham.
In January of 2017 Raleigh earned a top spot on Forbes Travel Guide. The publication named Raleigh one of their Top 12 Destinations of 2017. Raleigh is one of only six mainland US destinations on the list.
In December of 2016 Raleigh was ranked sixth in the nation a study of the best cities for creating and keeping quality jobs. The Milken Institute, a California think tank, released the report saying Raleigh is a "magnet for talent."
Other mentions:
Forbes: Best city in the US for businesses and careers.
Southern Living: The South's tastiest town is Durham, NC
READ MORE: Raleigh 2nd best city to live in